Deploy Paperless-ngx in one click installation.
Open-source document management system that scans, OCR-indexes, and archives your paperwork into a fully searchable digital library.
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What you can build with Paperless-ngx
Paperless-ngx is a community-maintained document management system that transforms physical paperwork into a searchable, organized digital archive. It automatically OCR-processes scanned images and PDFs, classifies documents, and applies tags so every invoice, contract, and receipt becomes instantly findable by content. Gotenberg and Apache Tika handle Office documents and complex formats that standard OCR pipelines miss.
Self-hosting Paperless-ngx on your VPS keeps sensitive financial records, contracts, and personal documents on your own infrastructure â€” never on a third-party cloud. Dedicated VPS resources ensure fast OCR processing even for large document batches, while persistent volumes protect your entire archive and database through updates and restarts.
Key features of Paperless-ngx
Automatic OCR Indexing
Every uploaded document is automatically scanned with OCR so its full text is indexed and searchable within seconds of upload, regardless of whether it arrived as a PDF or scanned image.
Smart Classification
Paperless-ngx learns from your organization patterns and automatically applies tags, correspondents, and document types based on content, reducing manual sorting to almost zero.
Full-Text Search
Search across the complete content of every document in your archive with advanced filtering by date, tag, correspondent, and document type for pinpoint retrieval.
Multi-User Access
Granular permission controls let multiple users share the same archive with role-based access, making it suitable for small teams and family households alike.
Office Document Support
Gotenberg and Apache Tika integration handles Word, Excel, and other Office formats alongside PDFs and images, giving you one archive for all document types.
Why run Paperless-ngx on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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