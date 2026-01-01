OpenPanel is a self-hosted analytics platform built for product teams who want Mixpanel-depth insights without SaaS pricing or third-party data exposure. It tracks custom events, builds user profiles, and delivers real-time dashboards covering funnels, cohorts, A/B test results, and session replays â€” all from a single interface.

Deploying on your own VPS puts raw event data fully under your control. There are no per-event fees, no sampling limits, and no need to route user data through external services. ClickHouse powers the analytics backend, so dashboards stay responsive as your event volume grows.