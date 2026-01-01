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Open-source OpenTelemetry-native observability and cost monitoring platform for LLM and generative AI applications.

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KVM 1
$19.49
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4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
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Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
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Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
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AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with OpenLIT

OpenLIT is an open-source AI engineering platform that gives LLM and generative AI applications full-stack observability with a single line of instrumentation. It captures traces, token usage, latency, errors, and cost across 50+ LLM providers, vector databases, GPUs, and agent frameworks â€” all using native OpenTelemetry semantic conventions, so existing OTel pipelines work without custom SDKs.

Self-hosting OpenLIT on your own VPS keeps prompt content, model usage, and API key activity on infrastructure you control, with no per-token pricing or seat limits imposed by a SaaS vendor. ClickHouse storage handles high-volume telemetry, and the bundled OTel collector exposes OTLP gRPC and HTTP endpoints ready for the OpenLIT SDK or any other OTel-instrumented service.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of OpenLIT

LLM observability

Capture prompts, completions, tokens, latency, and errors across 50+ LLM providers with two lines of SDK setup.

Cost monitoring

Track per-request, per-model, and per-application spend in real time using built-in pricing for major LLM providers.

OpenTelemetry native

Uses standard OTel semantic conventions for generative AI, so any OTel-instrumented service ships data without vendor SDKs.

GPU monitoring

Collect NVIDIA and AMD GPU metrics â€” utilization, memory, temperature, and power draw â€” alongside model telemetry.

Prompt and vault management

Version prompts, run experiments, and store provider API keys in a built-in secrets vault with role-based access.

Playground and evals

Compare model responses side-by-side and run automated evaluations to score quality, bias, and hallucination.

Why run OpenLIT on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

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Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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