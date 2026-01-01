Deploy Open Notebook in one-click installation.
AI-native knowledge workspace combining note-taking, document management, and contextual AI chat in one self-hosted app.
Choose a VPS plan for Open Notebook
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Open Notebook
Open Notebook is a self-hosted, AI-native notebook platform that keeps your writing, research, and AI assistance in a single environment. Instead of switching between documents, chat interfaces, and scattered file systems, Open Notebook creates one workspace where notes, uploaded files, and AI context stay connected â€” making it easier to move from rough ideas to structured documentation without losing the knowledge you build over time.
This deployment pairs Open Notebook with SurrealDB for persistent storage, keeping all your notes and AI interaction history on your own infrastructure. Self-hosting means your data never passes through third-party SaaS systems, and you retain full control over access, backups, and retention.
Key features of Open Notebook
Unified AI Workspace
Notes and AI chat share the same context, so the assistant draws on your actual documents rather than general knowledge alone.
SurrealDB Backend
Dedicated SurrealDB instance provides fast, persistent storage for notes, uploaded files, and database state across restarts.
Context-Aware Assistance
Ask questions about your own material and get answers grounded in the notes and documents you have already written.
Private by Design
All data stays on your VPS â€” no SaaS sync, no third-party access to your notes or AI conversations.
Flexible Knowledge Management
Suitable for personal research journals, engineering runbooks, product planning, and long-term knowledge bases.
Why run Open Notebook on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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