Up to 70% off for Open Dronelog

Deploy Open Dronelog in one click installation.

Self-hosted analyzer for DJI and Litchi drone flight logs with 3D maps, telemetry charts, and printable flight reports.

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Deploy Open Dronelog in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Open Dronelog

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
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Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
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Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
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Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
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Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Open Dronelog

Open Dronelog is an open-source drone flight log analyzer that imports DJI, Litchi, and Airdata exports into a local DuckDB database and exposes them through an interactive web dashboard. Unlike cloud services that lock your flight history behind subscriptions or upload limits, every flight, battery serial, and telemetry sample stays on your own server, and analyses run locally with automatic downsampling for very large datasets.

Self-hosting Open Dronelog on your VPS keeps personally identifiable flight paths, drone serial numbers, and battery history entirely under your control. You can sync logs automatically from a mounted folder, generate printable A4 regulation reports for authorities, and share a single instance across an entire drone team without per-pilot fees.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Open Dronelog

Multi-Format Log Import

Import DJI .txt, Litchi CSV, and Airdata exports with automatic unit detection, smart deduplication, and optional third-party parser plugins.

Interactive Flight Maps

Replay flights on a 3D map with selectable Satellite, Topographic, or OpenStreetMap layers, variable speed control, and live RC stick visualization.

Telemetry Charts

Synchronized drag-to-zoom charts for height, speed, battery cell voltages, attitude, RC signal, GPS, and distance-to-home for every flight.

Battery Health Tracking

Per-battery cycle counts, full-charge capacity history, and usage minute trends help you spot degradation before a battery fails in flight.

Printable Flight Reports

Generate configurable A4 HTML reports with selectable field groups, weather data, and day-by-day grouping that print straight to PDF for authorities.

Local-First Storage

All flights live in a local DuckDB database with CSV, JSON, GPX, and KML export plus full backup and restore â€” no cloud upload required.

Why run Open Dronelog on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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