Morphic is an open-source AI-powered search engine that combines large language models with real-time web search to produce structured, source-cited answers. Instead of a ranked list of links, Morphic reads and synthesizes web content so users get a direct response with references they can verify. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local Ollama models, letting you choose the AI backend that fits your needs.

Self-hosting Morphic keeps every search query and conversation history on your own server. This deployment bundles SearXNG as the search backend, so no external search API subscription is required â€” just an AI provider key and your VPS.