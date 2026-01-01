Deploy MLflow in one click installation.
Open-source platform for tracking ML experiments, managing models, and monitoring LLM applications in production.
Choose a VPS plan for MLflow
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MLflow
MLflow is the largest open-source AI engineering platform, with over 60 million monthly downloads. It covers the complete machine learning lifecycle: logging experiment parameters and metrics, comparing runs across configurations, registering models for deployment, and managing their progression through staging and production environments. Natively supported by PyTorch, TensorFlow, scikit-learn, Hugging Face, LangChain, and dozens of other ML frameworks through autologging, it requires minimal code changes to adopt.
Version 3 expands MLflow into the LLM era with OpenTelemetry-based distributed tracing for agents and LLM calls, systematic evaluation with 50+ built-in judges, a prompt registry with full lineage tracking, and an AI Gateway that routes traffic across OpenAI, Anthropic, and other providers with rate limiting and cost controls. Self-hosting keeps all traces, artifacts, and model metadata on infrastructure you control.
Key features of MLflow
Experiment Tracking
Log parameters, metrics, tags, and artifacts for every training run. Compare experiments side-by-side to identify the best model configuration.
Model Registry
Centrally manage ML models across staging and production with version history, approval workflows, and team-level access controls.
LLM & Agent Tracing
Capture complete OpenTelemetry-based traces of every LLM call and agent step. Debug latency, token costs, and output quality in production.
LLM Evaluation
Run systematic evaluations using 50+ built-in metrics and LLM judges. Track quality regressions before they reach production users.
Prompt Registry
Version, test, and deploy prompts with full lineage tracking. Automatically optimize prompts using state-of-the-art algorithms to improve task performance.
AI Gateway
Route LLM requests across OpenAI, Anthropic, and other providers through a unified OpenAI-compatible API with rate limiting and cost controls.
Why run MLflow on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.