Deploy MiroFish in one click installation.
AI prediction engine using multi-agent swarm simulation to forecast real-world social and market outcomes.
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What you can build with MiroFish
MiroFish is an AI prediction engine built on the OASIS multi-agent simulation framework. It constructs parallel digital worlds populated by thousands of AI agents, each with independent personalities, long-term memory powered by Zep Cloud, and behavioral logic. Users can inject real-world events as seed data and observe how simulated populations respond â€” producing outcome predictions for social media trends, market movements, and policy impacts.
Self-hosting MiroFish gives you dedicated compute for resource-intensive simulations and keeps sensitive business intelligence, financial signals, and pre-release analysis entirely within your own infrastructure. You also retain full control over LLM provider selection and cost optimization.
Key features of MiroFish
Multi-Agent Simulation
Thousands of AI agents with unique personalities and persistent memory interact in parallel digital worlds, producing emergent social dynamics.
Social Platform Modeling
Simulates Twitter-like and Reddit-like environments with posting, commenting, following, and reposting to mirror real platform behavior.
God-View Controls
Inject variables and breaking-news events from a God-eye perspective to observe how the simulated population reacts in real time.
Automated Reports
AI-generated analysis reports summarize simulation outcomes and predictions, reducing manual interpretation of complex agent interactions.
Flexible LLM Backend
Works with OpenAI or any OpenAI API-compatible provider, letting you swap models to balance simulation quality against cost.
Why run MiroFish on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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