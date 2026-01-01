Deploy MindsDB in one click installation.
AI platform that lets you build and query machine learning models from your databases using standard SQL.
Choose a VPS plan for MindsDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MindsDB
MindsDB is an open-source AI platform that brings machine learning directly into your existing database infrastructure through SQL. Instead of building separate ML pipelines, you create, train, and query predictive models with standard SQL syntax against your PostgreSQL, MySQL, or MongoDB data. It supports AutoML, time-series forecasting, classification, and integrations with OpenAI, Hugging Face, and other AI providers.
Deploying MindsDB on your own VPS keeps training data and model artifacts within your infrastructure, provides dedicated resources for model training, and eliminates per-prediction cloud costs â€” making AI accessible to data teams at a predictable fixed cost.
Key features of MindsDB
SQL-Based ML
Create and query machine learning models with standard SQL â€” no Python frameworks or separate ML pipelines required.
AutoML Engine
Automated feature engineering and model selection reduces the expertise needed to deploy accurate predictive models.
Multi-Database Support
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and more to train models directly on your existing production data.
AI Model Integrations
Integrate OpenAI, Hugging Face, and other providers to add GPT-powered NLP and custom AI capabilities via SQL.
Time-Series Forecasting
Build demand forecasting, anomaly detection, and inventory prediction models without specialized ML knowledge.
Why run MindsDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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