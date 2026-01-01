MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise AI knowledge base agents powered by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). It processes PDF, Word, Excel, Markdown, and HTML into vector embeddings and connects them to your choice of LLM â€” OpenAI, Claude, Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, or a local model. A visual workflow engine lets teams deploy intelligent Q&A agents without writing code.

Self-hosting MaxKB on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, customer interactions, and business knowledge entirely within your infrastructure, eliminating per-query cloud costs while giving you full control over model selection and data privacy.