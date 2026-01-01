Matomo is the world's leading open-source web analytics platform, used by over 1 million websites in 190+ countries. As a privacy-first alternative to Google Analytics, it provides detailed visitor analytics, conversion tracking, heatmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing while keeping 100% of your data on your own infrastructure. No third parties receive your visitor data, and tracking remains accurate even when ad blockers would block cloud analytics scripts.

Self-hosting Matomo on your VPS means unlimited websites, no per-visitor fees, and full compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and other data residency regulations â€” making it the analytics platform of choice for organizations that cannot send visitor data to external vendors.