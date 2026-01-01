Keycloak is a battle-tested open-source identity and access management platform developed by Red Hat and accepted into the CNCF. It handles single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, social login, LDAP/Active Directory federation, and role-based access control â€” eliminating the need to build custom auth systems for every application you deploy.

Self-hosting Keycloak on your own VPS gives you complete ownership of sensitive user credentials and session data, while avoiding the per-user pricing of cloud IAM services. This deployment uses PostgreSQL for production-grade persistence, making it suitable for securing real workloads from day one.