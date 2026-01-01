Deploy GrowthBook in one click installation.
Open-source feature flagging and A/B testing platform with warehouse-native experiment analysis.
Choose a VPS plan for GrowthBook
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GrowthBook
GrowthBook is an open-source platform for feature flags and A/B testing that gives engineering and product teams full control over their experimentation infrastructure. It connects directly to your existing data warehouse â€” BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, ClickHouse, or PostgreSQL â€” so experiment results are analyzed where your data already lives, with no need to pipe events through a third-party service.
Self-hosting GrowthBook on your VPS removes per-seat pricing, keeps experiment configurations and user data on your own infrastructure, and enables unlimited team members and experiments at a fixed infrastructure cost â€” critical for teams in regulated industries or building privacy-sensitive products.
Key features of GrowthBook
Advanced A/B Testing
Run experiments with Bayesian and frequentist statistical methods, CUPED variance reduction, and sequential testing to reach conclusions faster with greater accuracy.
Feature Flag Management
Target feature rollouts by user attributes, percentage, or prerequisite flags, enabling gradual releases and instant rollbacks without new deployments.
Warehouse-Native Analysis
Experiment metrics are computed directly in BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, or PostgreSQL, keeping sensitive data in your existing infrastructure.
Multi-Language SDKs
Integrate GrowthBook into any stack with official SDKs for React, JavaScript, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, iOS, Android, and more.
Visual Experiment Editor
Launch no-code A/B tests on web pages using the visual editor, without requiring engineering changes to the application codebase.
Why run GrowthBook on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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