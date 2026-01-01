Up to 70% off for FusionAuth

Deploy FusionAuth in one click installation.

Self-hosted customer identity and access management platform with OAuth, SAML, social login, MFA, and a developer-first API.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
$6.49/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy FusionAuth in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for FusionAuth

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with FusionAuth

FusionAuth is a customer identity and access management platform built specifically for developers â€” a self-hosted alternative to Auth0, Okta, and Cognito that provides OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML, social logins, multi-factor authentication, passwordless login, and a comprehensive REST API. Originally built by Inversoft for high-traffic consumer apps, it scales from a single tenant to millions of users on the same deployment.

Self-hosting FusionAuth on your VPS keeps every user account, password hash, OAuth token, and audit log inside your own infrastructure rather than depending on a third-party identity provider that could change pricing or terms. The Community Edition is fully free and includes the core authentication and authorization features used in most production deployments.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of FusionAuth

OAuth, OIDC, and SAML

Full OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML 2.0 server with authorization code, PKCE, device, and client credentials grant flows out of the box.

Social and enterprise login

Native social login for Google, Facebook, GitHub, Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Twitter plus generic OIDC and SAML federation for enterprise customers.

Multi-factor authentication

TOTP authenticator apps, SMS, email, and FIDO2 WebAuthn passkeys with adaptive policies that adjust based on risk signals.

Multi-tenant by design

Isolate users, applications, and configurations into separate tenants for SaaS multi-tenancy, agency client separation, or B2B partner accounts.

Themeable login pages

Customize the hosted login, signup, and account-management pages with your brand colors, logos, and copy through a Mustache-template editor.

REST API for everything

Every operation in the admin UI is also available through a documented REST API and dedicated client libraries for Java, Node, Python, Go, and more.

Why run FusionAuth on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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