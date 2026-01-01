Deploy Drupal in one click installation.
Enterprise-grade open-source CMS powering millions of websites worldwide, from personal blogs to large-scale government portals.
Choose a VPS plan for Drupal
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Drupal
Drupal is a mature, enterprise-grade content management system trusted by governments, universities, media companies, and Fortune 500 organizations worldwide. Its modular architecture and extensive ecosystem of over 50,000 contributed modules allow teams to build anything from a simple editorial site to a complex multi-site digital platform without touching a line of custom code.
Drupal's headless CMS capabilities, robust API layer, and granular permission system make it a strong fit for organizations that need to manage content across multiple channels â€” web, mobile, and beyond â€” while maintaining strict editorial workflows and compliance requirements. This deployment pairs Drupal with a PostgreSQL backend for production-grade reliability and performance.
Key features of Drupal
Flexible content modeling
Define custom content types and fields to match your editorial workflow exactly, without being constrained by a fixed data structure.
Headless CMS and REST API
Expose content through a RESTful or JSON:API interface so front-end teams can build custom experiences in any framework.
Granular roles and permissions
Control exactly what each user role can create, edit, publish, or delete across the entire site hierarchy.
Multilingual support
Built-in translation and language management lets you publish content in dozens of languages from a single installation.
Vast module ecosystem
Over 50,000 contributed modules extend Drupal with e-commerce, SEO, media management, and third-party service integrations.
Why run Drupal on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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