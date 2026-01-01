Dialoqbase is an open-source platform for building custom chatbots grounded in your own knowledge base. Documents, websites, PDFs, GitHub repositories, audio, and video transcripts can be ingested and indexed using PostgreSQL with pgvector, then queried through any supported language model â€” OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Fireworks, Ollama, or a self-hosted Local AI instance. Switching providers does not require reindexing your sources.

Self-hosting Dialoqbase on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, conversation history, and provider API keys under your control, with no per-message fees or third-party SaaS lock-in. Built-in channel integrations let you publish the same bot to Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp, or an embeddable web widget.