DeepWiki Open is a self-hostable implementation of the original DeepWiki concept that automatically transforms public or private code repositories into beautifully organized, navigable wikis. It analyzes your codebase, generates comprehensive explanations of architecture and modules, and renders interactive diagrams that show how components connect â€” saving teams hours of manual documentation work.

Self-hosting DeepWiki Open keeps proprietary source code, embeddings, and generated documentation on infrastructure you control. You bring your own LLM provider keys for Google Gemini, OpenAI, or OpenRouter, so you pay only for the inference you use and avoid sending private repositories through a third-party SaaS.