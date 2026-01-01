CVAT (Computer Vision Annotation Tool) is a browser-based annotation platform built specifically for labeling images, videos, and 3D point clouds used to train computer vision models. Unlike general-purpose labeling apps, every feature is tuned for the workflow of ML engineers: keyframe interpolation for video, semi-automatic segmentation, model-assisted pre-labeling, and review/QA pipelines for distributed annotator teams.

Self-hosting CVAT on your own VPS keeps training datasets, raw imagery, and project metadata inside your infrastructure rather than uploading sensitive data to a third-party SaaS. Originally developed by Intel and now maintained by CVAT.ai, it powers labeling pipelines at thousands of computer-vision teams worldwide.