Deploy Crawl4AI in one click installation.
Open-source web crawler that converts websites into clean, LLM-ready Markdown for AI data pipelines.
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What you can build with Crawl4AI
Crawl4AI is an advanced web crawler and scraper engineered specifically for AI applications. It transforms web content into structured, LLM-ready Markdown output, making it the ideal foundation for RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) systems, training datasets, and AI-driven content pipelines. With over 50,000 GitHub stars, it has become the go-to crawling solution in the AI developer community.
The platform supports full browser control for JavaScript-heavy sites, asynchronous crawling with browser pooling, intelligent content filtering, and RESTful API access — all packaged with a real-time monitoring dashboard and interactive playground. Self-hosting Crawl4AI on your VPS gives you dedicated compute for intensive crawling operations and full control over data handling without routing sensitive content through third-party services.
Key features of Crawl4AI
LLM-Ready Output
Converts crawled pages into clean Markdown optimized for feeding directly into language model pipelines and RAG systems.
Full Browser Control
Handles JavaScript-rendered pages and dynamic content using browser pooling for high-performance, accurate data extraction.
RESTful API Access
Exposes HTTP endpoints for integrating web crawling into existing applications and automated data workflows.
Real-Time Monitoring
Built-in dashboard and interactive playground let you track crawl operations, test extraction strategies, and debug configurations live.
Intelligent Filtering
Structured extraction strategies filter noise and isolate relevant content, reducing post-processing work in your AI pipeline.
Why run Crawl4AI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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