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Self-hosted AI aggregation platform unifying OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and 20+ providers with multi-user management and usage quotas.

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KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
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Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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$24.49
$8.99 /mo
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2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
$42.99
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Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
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Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
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Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

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AMD EPYC processors
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1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Coai

Coai (Chat Nio) is an open-source AI aggregation platform that brings OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, Baidu ERNIE, Alibaba Qwen, and 20+ other language model providers behind a single hosted interface. It goes beyond a simple chat UI by adding subscription tiers, per-user token quotas, API key issuance, and usage billing — making it practical for teams that need to offer controlled LLM access to multiple users without exposing upstream provider keys.

Self-hosting Coai on your own VPS gives you complete control over which models are available, how much each user tier can consume, and what your total API spend looks like — without paying per-seat fees to a managed aggregation service.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Coai

Multi-provider aggregation

Connect OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, Azure, Baidu ERNIE, Alibaba Qwen, and 20+ providers through one platform and let users switch between them from a single interface.

User subscription tiers

Define free and paid subscription plans with per-tier token quotas, controlling how much each user group can consume across all configured providers.

API key issuance

Issue API keys to your users so they can access configured models programmatically — without ever exposing your upstream provider credentials.

Usage and billing tracking

Monitor per-user token consumption and estimated costs in real time, with configurable limits to prevent unexpected budget overruns.

Model marketplace

Users discover and select from all configured providers through a built-in model picker, with support for function calling and image generation where available.

Why run Coai on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

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Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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