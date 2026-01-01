Deploy Coai in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI aggregation platform unifying OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and 20+ providers with multi-user management and usage quotas.
Choose a VPS plan for Coai
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Coai
Coai (Chat Nio) is an open-source AI aggregation platform that brings OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, Baidu ERNIE, Alibaba Qwen, and 20+ other language model providers behind a single hosted interface. It goes beyond a simple chat UI by adding subscription tiers, per-user token quotas, API key issuance, and usage billing — making it practical for teams that need to offer controlled LLM access to multiple users without exposing upstream provider keys.
Self-hosting Coai on your own VPS gives you complete control over which models are available, how much each user tier can consume, and what your total API spend looks like — without paying per-seat fees to a managed aggregation service.
Key features of Coai
Multi-provider aggregation
Connect OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, Azure, Baidu ERNIE, Alibaba Qwen, and 20+ providers through one platform and let users switch between them from a single interface.
User subscription tiers
Define free and paid subscription plans with per-tier token quotas, controlling how much each user group can consume across all configured providers.
API key issuance
Issue API keys to your users so they can access configured models programmatically — without ever exposing your upstream provider credentials.
Usage and billing tracking
Monitor per-user token consumption and estimated costs in real time, with configurable limits to prevent unexpected budget overruns.
Model marketplace
Users discover and select from all configured providers through a built-in model picker, with support for function calling and image generation where available.
Why run Coai on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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