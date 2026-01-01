Deploy Chroma in one-click installation.
Open-source vector database for AI applications, semantic search, and retrieval-augmented generation pipelines.
Choose a VPS plan for Chroma
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Chroma
Chroma is an open-source embedding database purpose-built for AI applications that need to store, index, and query high-dimensional vector embeddings. It integrates natively with LangChain, LlamaIndex, and the OpenAI SDK, making it the fastest way to add semantic search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities to any application without building custom vector infrastructure.
Self-hosting Chroma on your VPS keeps your embeddings, document data, and query patterns under your control, with no per-query pricing and the flexibility to tune resources as your collection scales.
Key features of Chroma
RAG Pipeline Ready
Designed as the retrieval layer for LLM applications, so you can ground model responses in your own documents with minimal integration work.
Framework Integrations
Native support for LangChain, LlamaIndex, and the OpenAI SDK means your existing AI code connects to Chroma with just a few lines of configuration.
Metadata Filtering
Combine vector similarity search with structured metadata filters to narrow results by date, category, or any custom attribute without post-processing.
Multiple Distance Metrics
Choose cosine similarity, L2 distance, or inner product per collection to match the metric your embedding model was trained with for accurate results.
Persistent Storage
Embeddings and indexes survive restarts and updates, so your knowledge base remains intact without re-ingesting documents after every deployment change.
Why run Chroma on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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