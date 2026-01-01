Chartbrew is an open-source analytics and reporting platform built for teams that need to combine data from multiple sources into a single live dashboard. It connects directly to REST APIs, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firestore, Google Analytics, and many SaaS tools, then renders charts that refresh on a schedule without third-party ETL services.

Self-hosting Chartbrew on your own VPS keeps API keys, query results, and customer data inside your environment, removes per-seat pricing on shared dashboards, and gives you full control over how reports are scheduled, embedded, and shared with clients or stakeholders.