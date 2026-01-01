Traditional MVP development can cost thousands of dollars and involve weeks of work. With AI Builder, you can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away.

Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your MVP, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything. When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting, domain, and SEO optimization are all included – just hit publish and your MVP goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.