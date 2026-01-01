Your business, your custom booking – built in minutes
All you need to start taking bookings online
Create a scheduling website or app
Everything to fuel growth
Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.
Send confirmations automatically
Every booking triggers an instant confirmation email – no manual follow-up, no missed appointments, no chasing clients.
Sync with the tools you already use
Create a scheduling website or app
Everything to fuel growth
Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.
Send confirmations automatically
Every booking triggers an instant confirmation email – no manual follow-up, no missed appointments, no chasing clients.
Sync with the tools you already use
Your online booking, built your way
Service booking
Reservation system
Appointment booking
Event ticketing
How to build a custom booking page or app with AI
Describe your idea
Customize and test
Publish with a single click
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Pre-made templates
Prestige (real estate agent)
Medicare (doctor)
Ayana (chiropractor)
Need more guidance?
See what else AI Builder can build for your business
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Custom booking page and app FAQs
What is a custom booking page or app?
A custom booking page or app lets your clients schedule appointments, reserve a table, or sign up for a class – directly online, at any time. Unlike off-the-shelf booking software that locks useful features behind expensive plans – or charges you for things you'll never use – a custom solution is built around your exact business needs. Your services, your brand, your workflow, and only the features that actually matter to you.
With AI Builder, you can build exactly what you need – a simple appointment booking page for your salon, a reservation system for your restaurant, a class booking website for your fitness studio, or an event registration page for your next workshop. Nothing more and nothing less.
What types of businesses can use AI Builder to take bookings?
Any business that takes appointments or reservations – salons, therapists, coaches, consultants, restaurants, fitness studios, event organizers, real estate agents, and more. If your business relies on bookings, AI Builder can build a custom solution that fits the way you work.
Do I need any coding or technical knowledge to build an online booking page or app?
None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time.
Want to add a confirmation email? Just ask. Need to sync with Google Calendar? Describe it. Want to change the color of your booking form? Tell AI Builder and it's done in seconds.
It works in 80+ languages too, so you can build in your own words – no technical vocabulary needed. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know to get started.
Can I send automatic booking confirmations?
Yes – every booking can trigger an instant confirmation email to your client, so there's no manual follow-up needed and no risk of missed appointments.
Can I sync my booking page or app with Google Calendar or Calendly?
Yes. Simply prompt AI Builder to connect your booking page or app to Google Calendar, Calendly, or any other tool you already use – then follow the instructions AI Builder provides to get your API key. Once you share the requested details, AI Builder handles the rest.
Can my clients create accounts and manage their own bookings?
Yes, AI Builder comes with an integrated backend that lets you build booking websites and apps with user authentication and account management included. This means clients can log in, view upcoming bookings, and manage their appointments – without you needing any external tools or technical setup.
What if I need to make changes when my business grows?
Updating your booking page or app is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.
And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.
Where do I start with AI Builder custom booking page and app builder?
Right here – just click "Start for free." No credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your booking page or app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.
Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your page or app – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.
When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting and domain are already included, so there's nothing else to set up – just hit publish and your booking page or app goes live.
Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.
What's the difference between AI Builder and Hostinger Website Builder for booking pages?
Hostinger offers two ways to build a booking page – with AI Builder vibe coding platform and Hostinger's drag-and-drop website builder – and the difference is already in the name.
Hostinger Website Builder lets you start from a template or generate a booking website from a description, then customize it by dragging and dropping pre-built elements. It's a great fit for anyone who needs a clean, simple booking website up and running quickly.
Horizons takes a conversational approach – you chat with AI and it applies changes in real time, giving you much more customization freedom. It also lets you build more advanced projects, like booking apps with user logins and membership functionality, thanks to its integrated backend. And for those who want it, full code access is available too.
Both tools are built for people without technical knowledge – the difference comes down to how you like to build and how much flexibility you need.