Build a custom CRM that works for your business

Create CRM apps tailored for your needs by simply chatting with AI. Track leads, manage contacts, and close more deals – all in one place, no technical setup.
Start for free

Paid plans from only $2.99/mo

Build a custom CRM that works for your business

A CRM built around your workflow, not the other way around

Everything you need to build, launch, and run a custom CRM – all in one place.

Create a CRM customised to your needs

Describe how your business works and AI Builder builds a CRM that fits your exact workflow – your pipeline, your labels, your follow-up rhythm. No IT team required.

Professional infrastructure

Professional hosting, custom domain, and business email in one place – everything needed to build trust with your audience.

Built-in AI

Generate replies in seconds, deploy a 24/7 customer support chatbot and keep your business moving even while you sleep.

Your data, fully yours

Unlike off-the-shelf CRMs that lock you into their platform, an AI Builder-built CRM gives you full ownership – protecting you from price hikes, feature changes, and platform lock-in.
A CRM built around your workflow, not the other way around

Custom CRMs you can build – no code, just a prompt

From simple contact managers to fully custom sales pipelines – explore some popular CRM examples, or jump straight in with a ready-made prompt and start building in seconds.
Custom CRMs you can build – no code, just a prompt

Sales pipeline CRM

Manage leads and deals in one place, helping you grow your revenue with no CRM license required.Start building
Keep all your client information, communication history, and key dates in one place – so every interaction feels personal and nothing gets missed.Start building
Help your support team stay on top of every client request – manage tickets, assign agents, track response times, and resolve issues faster.Start building
Build a custom CRM for your WhatsApp business – manage leads, track conversations, and close deals faster.Start building
Help agents manage leads, track property viewings, and close deals faster.Start building

How to build a custom CRM with AI

01

Describe your idea

Describe how your business works and AI will build a CRM around it, or jump straight in with one of our designer-made templates. No coding required.
02

Customize and test

Make your CRM truly yours. Simply chat with AI to customize workflows, business logic, user roles, and permissions – then preview it live before you publish.
03

Publish with a single click

Hit publish and your custom CRM is live – your team can start managing leads and closing deals right away, no technical setup needed.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.

Pre-made templates

Real estate CRM

Real estate CRM

CRM via WhatsApp (green)

CRM via WhatsApp (green)

CRM via WhatsApp (violet)

CRM via WhatsApp (violet)

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

WhatsApp CRM

Internal tools

Business showcase

Ecommerce apps and stores

Custom booking page and app

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to launch your custom CRM?

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Custom CRM FAQs

A custom CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) is a tool built specifically around the way your business works – your pipeline stages, your contact fields, your follow-up process. Unlike off-the-shelf CRMs like HubSpot or Salesforce that come packed with features you may never use, a custom CRM gives you exactly what you need and nothing you don't. With AI Builder, you can build one by simply describing how your business works – no coding or technical knowledge required.

Off-the-shelf CRMs work well for many businesses, but they come with trade-offs – monthly fees that grow as your team does, features locked behind higher tiers, and workflows that don't quite match the way you work. Building your own CRM with AI Builder means you get exactly the tool your business needs, with no platform restrictions, no surprise price hikes, and no adapting your process to fit someone else's software.

Horizons can build a custom CRM for virtually any business or industry – here are some of the most popular:

  • CRM for sales teams – manage leads, track deals, and keep your pipeline moving.
  • CRM for nonprofits – track donors, manage relationships, and monitor fundraising progress.
  • CRM for law firms – manage client cases, track communications, and stay on top of deadlines.
  • CRM for recruiting – track candidates, manage pipelines, and streamline your hiring process.
  • CRM for insurance agents – manage policies, track renewals, and nurture client relationships.
  • CRM for financial advisors – track client portfolios, monitor interactions, and manage follow-ups.
  • CRM for consultants – manage client projects, track billable time, and stay on top of deliverables.

Don't see your industry? If you can describe how your business manages customer relationships, AI Builder can build a CRM around it. For a practical example of what's possible, check out our guide on creating a CRM for sales – the same approach can be adapted to any business type.

None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building – often called vibe coding. You simply describe how your business works and AI builds a CRM around it in real time. Want to add a new pipeline stage? Just ask. Need a custom contact field? Describe it. Want to change the layout? Tell AI Builder and it's done in seconds.

If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know to get started.

Yes – AI Builder comes with an integrated backend that includes user accounts and access control built right in. You can decide exactly who can log in, what they can see, and what they can do – without setting up any external systems or databases.

Updating your CRM is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.

And if you do have a technical background or want to scale further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.

Right here – just click "Start for free." No credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your CRM, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.

Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your CRM – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.

When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting and domain are already included, so there's nothing else to set up – just hit publish and your CRM goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.

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