SaaS application development made easy

Turn your micro SaaS app idea into a live product with ease using Hostinger AI Builder's no-code platform.
Start for free

Paid plans from only $2.99/mo

SaaS application development made easy

Build faster and easier with AI Builder's no-code SaaS builder

Everything you need to build, launch, and grow your SaaS.

All-in-one AI partner

Just describe your SaaS idea and AI builds it – from backend logic to design – a fully functional product ready to launch in minutes. No coding, no technical team, no waiting.
All-in-one AI partner

Everything to go live

Hosting, domain, email, and SEO optimization - all included. No separate accounts or difficult setup.

Everything to go live

Built-in backend

Databases, user accounts, and file storage built in – no external tools needed – so your SaaS works like a proper product straight away.

Built-in backend

Monetize from day one

Offer multiple subscription tiers with seamless plan upgrades or downgrades. 0% transaction fees and native Stripe integration make recurring revenue effortless.
Monetize from day one

All-in-one AI partner

Just describe your SaaS idea and AI builds it – from backend logic to design – a fully functional product ready to launch in minutes. No coding, no technical team, no waiting.
All-in-one AI partner

Everything to go live

Hosting, domain, email, and SEO optimization - all included. No separate accounts or difficult setup.

Everything to go live

Built-in backend

Databases, user accounts, and file storage built in – no external tools needed – so your SaaS works like a proper product straight away.

Built-in backend

Monetize from day one

Offer multiple subscription tiers with seamless plan upgrades or downgrades. 0% transaction fees and native Stripe integration make recurring revenue effortless.
Monetize from day one

SaaS solutions you can build – no code, just your creativity

Explore real examples of SaaS products you can create with Hostinger AI Builder – all built by simply describing what you need.
SaaS solutions you can build – no code, just your creativity

Educational micro SaaS

Create learning tools – mini-courses, language practice, certificates that help tutors and small training teams deliver structured lessons and track progress without a full LMS.Start building
Help businesses manage leads, track client relationships, and close more deals – build a fully custom CRM and offer it as a subscription to sales teams and agencies.Start building
Help users create captions, post ideas, hashtags, hooks, and platform-ready copy from simple prompts.Start building
Let restaurants manage bookings, track table availability, and send confirmation emails – build a niche reservation tool and offer it to hospitality businesses.Start building
Create apps for workout planning, progress tracking, meal planning, and challenges that keep users consistent while giving trainers and creators a way to package and sell programs.Start building
Build your own podcast platform – share episodes, grow your audience, and charge for premium or exclusive content through subscriptions.Start building
Build a gated platform where members pay to access exclusive content, courses, or a community – set your own pricing, manage subscriptions, and grow your recurring revenue. Start building

How to create a SaaS application

01

Describe your idea

Tell the AI what your SaaS product needs to do and watch it come to life – or choose a template to get started even faster.
02

Customize and test

Fine-tune by chatting with AI – adjust features, set up payments and logins, and preview it live before you launch.
03

Publish with a single click

Hit publish and your SaaS is live – hosting, domain, and SEO optimization all included. Start onboarding your first users straight away.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.

Pre-made templates

Live Q&A tool

Live Q&A tool

Real estate CRM

Real estate CRM

Quiz maker (modern)

Quiz maker (modern)

Want to dive deeper?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
What is SaaS

What is SaaS

Tutorial
How to build a SaaS product

How to build a SaaS product

Tutorial
Micro SaaS ideas

Micro SaaS ideas

Tutorial
Video

More ways to monetize with AI Builder

Sell online

Get bookings

Build custom AI tools

Build a template, earn commission

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

Start for free

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SaaS application development FAQs

SaaS (software as a service) application development involves creating cloud-based tools or services that users access through a web browser, typically on a subscription basis. Unlike traditional software, SaaS apps don't require downloads or installations — everything runs online.

Want to explore startup-friendly opportunities? Check out our list of SaaS ideas for inspiration.

No — and with AI Builder, you don't need to learn HTML, CSS, or any frameworks. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building — often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want your SaaS app to do in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time. Want to add a new feature? Just ask. Need to change a user flow? Describe it. If you're new to the concept, our vibe coding guide walks you through everything you need to know.

To get inspired, explore some of our favorite micro SaaS examples.

Costs vary depending on your approach. Coding it yourself costs time but less money; hiring developers can be expensive. Using a no-code SaaS builder like Hostinger AI Builder is budget-friendly, with affordable plans that start from $2.99/mo and let you build, test, and launch SaaS products without heavy upfront investment.

You can start for free — no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt — simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your SaaS app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.

When you're ready to publish, simply switch to one of our paid plans. Hosting, domain, and SEO optimization are all included — just hit publish and your SaaS goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.

You can monetize SaaS apps through monthly subscriptions, tiered premium plans, in-app purchases, or ads. Hostinger AI Builder integrates with payment systems like Stripe, making it easier to set up billing.

Effective SaaS marketing includes SEO, social media campaigns, paid ads, email marketing, and influencer partnerships. Identifying your target audience and positioning your app's value are key.

Learn more in our SaaS marketing guide.

A micro SaaS is a highly specialized SaaS application that serves a narrow niche, often built and run by a small team or even a solo founder. These websites can be faster to launch and easier to manage.

Want to know more? Check out our micro SaaS guide.

Maintenance includes regularly updating your app, fixing bugs, improving security, and adding new features. Hostinger AI Builder simplifies this by bundling updates, hosting, and monitoring into one seamless platform.

Testing helps you catch bugs and ensure your SaaS app works across devices. You can manually test features or use automated testing tools. Hostinger AI Builder lets you preview and test in a sandbox environment before you publish.

SaaS security involves protecting user data, enforcing strong authentication, applying SSL, and regularly monitoring for vulnerabilities. Hostinger AI Builder takes care of key security features out of the box, helping you launch confidently.

Traditionally, deployment and hosting require setting up servers, configuring environments, and managing domains. With Hostinger AI Builder, it's all integrated — you build and launch in one place, with hosting, custom domains, and SSL included.

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