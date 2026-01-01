How it works
Share your referral link
Wait for them to upgrade
Get your payout
Help others start building with AI and get rewarded
Use your referral link anywhere
- Send it directly to a friend starting a project
- Add it to your content or social bios
- Drop it in your communities or group chats
Your reward: 20% commission
Hostinger AI Builder referral program FAQs
Where do I get my referral link?
You can find your referral link in one of the following ways:
- From the referrals dashboard
- From the Hostinger AI Builder platform — just click the menu icon in the top-left corner and choose “Refer”
How many people can I refer?
There’s no limit to how many people you can refer through Hostinger’s referral program. Share your link and promote Hostinger AI Builder to as many friends as you want.
How much can I earn?
Since the number of referrals is unlimited, your earnings are too. You’ll earn 20% from each eligible sale, and it’s up to you how many sales you make.
What does my friend get?
They get an additional 20% discount for their first Hostinger AI Builder plan.
Why does it take 45 days to get my reward?
We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means new users have up to 30 days after the purchase to request a full refund.An additional 15 days are required for accounting and administrative purposes.
How will I receive my earnings?
You can select either PayPal or a wire transfer from your referral dashboard.PayPal sends funds daily to users who have reached US$ 50. However, due to automation, you may receive your payment the following day.For a wire transfer, you need to collect US$ 200. Then, you must wait until the last Thursday of the month, which is when all wire transfers are processed. If you become eligible for a reward after that day, it will be processed the following month.Depending on your bank’s policies, wire transfers may incur extra fees and exchange rate differences, which could reduce the reward amount. To avoid these charges, you might want to use PayPal.
How can I check the status of my referrals?
In the referrals dashboard, you’ll find the My rewards section. Here, you can track your referrals and view both paid and pending commissions.