Share Hostinger AI Builder and earn up to 150 USD

Earn 20% of the amount your friend pays for their first Hostinger AI Builder plan (up to 150 USD). Plus, your friend gets an extra 20% discount.
Refer now

How it works

01

Share your referral link

Copy your custom link directly from the Hostinger AI Builder or referrals dashboard and share it with your friends.
02

Wait for them to upgrade

Get rewarded when your friends buy their first Hostinger AI Builder plan and use the services for 45+ days.
03

Get your payout

Your earnings are sent to you via PayPal, wire transfer, or Hostinger balance.

Help others start building with AI and get rewarded

Use your referral link anywhere

Use your referral link anywhere

  • Send it directly to a friend starting a project
  • Add it to your content or social bios
  • Drop it in your communities or group chats
Your reward: 20% commission

Your reward: 20% commission

Earn rewards when your friends buy their first Hostinger AI Builder plan and use it for 45+ days.

Hostinger AI Builder referral program FAQs

You can find your referral link in one of the following ways:

  • From the referrals dashboard
  • From the Hostinger AI Builder platform — just click the menu icon in the top-left corner and choose “Refer”

There’s no limit to how many people you can refer through Hostinger’s referral program. Share your link and promote Hostinger AI Builder to as many friends as you want.

Since the number of referrals is unlimited, your earnings are too. You’ll earn 20% from each eligible sale, and it’s up to you how many sales you make.

They get an additional 20% discount for their first Hostinger AI Builder plan.

We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means new users have up to 30 days after the purchase to request a full refund.

An additional 15 days are required for accounting and administrative purposes.

You can select either PayPal or a wire transfer from your referral dashboard.

PayPal sends funds daily to users who have reached US$ 50. However, due to automation, you may receive your payment the following day.

For a wire transfer, you need to collect US$ 200. Then, you must wait until the last Thursday of the month, which is when all wire transfers are processed. If you become eligible for a reward after that day, it will be processed the following month.

Depending on your bank’s policies, wire transfers may incur extra fees and exchange rate differences, which could reduce the reward amount. To avoid these charges, you might want to use PayPal.

In the referrals dashboard, you’ll find the My rewards section. Here, you can track your referrals and view both paid and pending commissions.

Refer & earn up to 150 USD

Earn 20% of the amount your friend pays for their first Hostinger AI Builder plan (up to 150 USD).

Refer now

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