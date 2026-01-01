Build internal tools your team will actually use

From dashboards to employee portals – build custom tools that cut manual work, boost team productivity, and give you more time to focus on what actually grows your business. Just describe what you need, no coding required.
Start for free

Paid plans from only $2.99/mo

Build internal tools your team will actually use

Your team deserves better than spreadsheets

Everything you need to build, launch, and run custom tools for your team – all in one place.

Move faster with the right tools

Just describe what your team needs and AI builds it – no coding required. Give your team better tools, cut the manual work, and scale faster with the same resources.

Everything to fuel growth

Hosting, domain, and email – all included. Easy setup for marketing and payment tools: SEO, Stripe, PayPal, AdSense, and more.

Make your tools smarter with AI

Add a smart chatbot or intelligent search to any internal tool – without signing up for a third-party service or paying a separate bill.

Store and manage your data with ease

User accounts, databases, and file storage are all built in – so your tools work like a proper app from day one, no technical setup needed.
Your team deserves better than spreadsheets

Some custom internal tools you can build with AI Builder

From simple trackers to fully custom dashboards – explore some popular examples, or jump straight in with a ready-made prompt and start building in seconds.
Some custom internal tools you can build with AI Builder

Sales dashboard

See exactly how your business is performing – track revenue, deals, and targets in one clear view, updated in real time.Start building
Keep every project on schedule – assign tasks, set deadlines, and monitor progress without chasing updates over email.Start building
Help your team organize tasks, set priorities, and stay focused on what matters most.Start building
Help your sales team create and send professional proposals faster – customize services, pricing, and timelines, calculate totals automatically, and export to PDF in one click.Start building
Create a smart chatbot that answers client questions 24/7, guides customers, or automates common tasks.Start building
Get new hires up to speed faster – centralize documents, checklists, and training materials in one place.Start building

How to create an internal tool with AI Builder

01

Describe your idea or pick a template

Tell the AI what your internal tool needs to do and watch it come to life – or choose a template to get started even faster.
02

Customize and test

Fine-tune your tool by chatting with AI – adjust workflows, add data fields, and tweak the design until it works exactly the way your team needs it to. Preview it live before you publish.
03

Publish with a single click

When you're ready, hit publish. Your tool is live and ready to put to work – no technical setup, no waiting around.

Pick a template. Make it yours.

Choose a professionally designed template, customize it with AI or visual edits, and get your website online faster.

Pre-made templates

Task planner

Task planner

Content calendar

Content calendar

Social media post generator

Social media post generator

Need more guidance?

Explore comprehensive tutorials, how-to guides, and step-by-step instructions that will take you from beginner to AI pro in no time. Get everything you need to build your first AI project, and more.
Getting started guide

Getting started guide

Tutorial
Video
Improve your prompts

Improve your prompts

Tutorial
Video
Common mistakes to avoid

Common mistakes to avoid

Tutorial
Video

See what else AI Builder can build for your business

Ecommerce apps and stores

Custom CRM

Scheduling and booking

Custom AI-powered tools

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to launch your first internal tool?

Start for free

No credit card required.

Internal tool builder FAQs

An internal tool is any app, dashboard, or system built specifically for your team's use. Think project trackers, approval workflows, HR portals, or sales dashboards. Instead of paying for off-the-shelf software that doesn't quite fit, you can build exactly what your team needs with AI Builder.

Anyone with an idea and a business problem to solve – no engineering background required. Whether you're a founder tired of juggling spreadsheets, a manager looking to streamline your team's workflow, or a small business owner who needs a custom tool but doesn't have a dev team to build it, AI Builder is built for you. If you can describe what you need, AI Builder can build it.

None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building — often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time. Want to add a new data field? Just ask. Need to change a workflow? Describe it.

If you need more guidance, our tutorial on how to build custom internal tools will walk you through everything you need to know.

You can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your tool, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.

Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your tool – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.

When you're ready to publish, paid plans start at $2.99/mo and include hosting and domain – so there's nothing else to set up. Just hit publish and your showcase goes live.

Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.

Yes. AI Builder comes with an integrated backend, meaning you can build web apps with user authentication, data storage, and access control built right in – so you decide exactly who can log in, what they can see, and what they can do, without setting up any external systems or databases.

Yes. Every tool built with AI Builder is fully responsive, so it works on desktop, tablet, and mobile – wherever your team is working.

No problem. Updating your internal tool is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.

And if you do have a technical background or want to scale your tool further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.

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