All the features to fuel your next idea

Explore what Hostinger AI Builder has to offer â€” powerful features that help you build and launch websites and web apps faster, easier, and without code.
Start building today

No credit card required.

Built to do more, right from the start

No code platform
No code platform

Launch your project without writing a single line of code. Just explain what you want, and the AI handles the rest â€” from design to features.

Integrations
Integrations

Make your websites more. AI Builder supports Stripe, PayPal, Google AdSense and more â€” each one with a simple setup guide so you're never stuck.

Launch with one click
Launch with one click

Go live instantly. Test, tweak, and publish your website or web app in minutes.

Built-in AI
Built-in AI

With AI Builder, AI is already built into your app. Add chatbots, image generators, and smart assistants â€” no accounts, no setup, no surprise billing.

Latest LLMs
Latest LLMs

Powered by the most advanced large language models to ensure speed and creativity.

Integrated Backend
Integrated Backend

Build apps with user logins, data storage, automated emails, and more â€” no extra setup or external services needed.

Content editing mode
Content editing mode

Customize text components visually in real time.

Design from an image
Design from an image

Upload an image, get a design. You can turn visual references into full web pages.

Built-in SEO Optimization
Built-in SEO Optimization

With every project you build, Hostinger AI Builder ensures it's discoverable. From Google Search to ChatGPT â€” you're covered.

Code editing
Code editing

With full access to your projectâ€™s code, you can fix, fine-tune, and build on your terms.

Website cloner
Website cloner

Paste any URL and AI recreates the site as a fully editable project â€” a head start to redesign, modernize, or migrate in minutes.

Ready to turn your unique project idea into reality?

Start building today

No credit card required.

Your AI partner that covers it all

Hostinger AI Builder covers your full creative flow â€” from building to managing, publishing, and scaling your project. Explore all features by category.

Publishing and updating

Go live with a single click. Make updates anytime â€” no setup or redeployment needed.

Auto error fixing

If something breaks, AI Builder helps detect and fix issues automatically.

Version restore

Roll back to any previous version with one click. No version control tools required.

SEO-ready

Built-in SEO best practices help your websites rank without needing plugins or extra setup.

AI chat

Describe changes or request new features in your own words. The AI updates your project instantly. Thereâ€™s no learning curve.

Unlock the complete Hostinger AI Builder experience

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

24/7 support

75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Kodee
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger AI Builder turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger AI Builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. ðŸ˜Ž

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger AI Builder may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana MikleuÅ¡
Ivana MikleuÅ¡
Digital Specialist

Hostinger AI Builder is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You wonâ€™t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostingerâ€™s AI Builder! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger AI Builder is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had â€“ you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger AI Builder! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. Itâ€™s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off AI Builder... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Canâ€™t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger AI Builder really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app â€“ I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger AI Builder. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger AI Builder & itâ€™s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes â€” designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger AI Builder. It's unlike a typical website builder â€“ it's more.

Helpful resources to get you started

Tutorials

Step-by-step how-tos for building with Hostinger AI Builder.

Knowledge base

Answers to all your technical and creative questions.

Videos

Visual walkthroughs and inspiration.

Community

Connect with others, share ideas, and grow together.

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