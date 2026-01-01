WordPress email marketing plugin

Turn emails into revenue, automatically

Install the plugin, connect your forms, and let Hostinger Reach turn every WordPress visitor into a customer with AI-powered emails and campaigns.
Download plugin
30-day money-back guarantee
Turn emails into revenue, automatically
Recommended by WordPress.org

Everything works better when it’s connected

Collect subscribers instantly

Collect subscribers instantly

Add signup forms to your WordPress site and start collecting emails right away. No code, no extra tools — just publish and grow your list.

Create emails fast with AI

Create emails fast with AI

Turn your content into professional emails using AI-powered templates. Pick a layout, customize it, and send in minutes instead of hours.

Learn from every email

Learn from every email

Track opens, clicks, and engagement for every email you send. See what works, what doesn’t, and use those insights to improve your next campaign.

Get it now
Set up in minutes

Set up in minutes

Install the free plugin

Download Hostinger Reach from WordPress.org and activate it like any other plugin.

Connect in one click

Link your WordPress site to Reach instantly — no API keys or technical steps.

Add forms and collect subscribers

Set up signup forms in WordPress and watch new contacts appear in Reach automatically.

Send your first campaign

Head to Reach, pick an AI-powered template, add your branding, and hit send.
Start now

Everything you need to run WordPress email marketing

AI-powered email creation

Turn a short description into an email template with AI. Edit the layout and content to match your brand, then send when you’re ready.

Subscriber collection

Collect subscribers through built-in forms or connect popular plugins like WPForms and Contact Form 7. New contacts are added to Reach automatically, with no extra setup.

Automatic contact sync

All subscribers from your WordPress site sync to Reach in real time. No manual exports, no CSV files, and no broken lists.

Built-in deliverability

Reach takes care of the technical setup behind the scenes to help your emails land in inboxes, not spam. You don’t need to configure anything yourself.

Campaign sending

Send newsletters, announcements, and updates from one dashboard, or automate emails when you publish content or launch something new.

Analytics and insights

Track opens, clicks, and engagement for every campaign. Use clear, real-time metrics to understand what’s working and improve future emails without guesswork.
Download plugin

Join millions of happy customers

“With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.”

Leonardo Amoyr

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

“Already loved Hostinger's hosting, but Reach surprised me even more. The AI saves me so much time — no starting from scratch. It's also incredibly easy to segment my audience. I'd highly recommend it.”

Anthony O Connell

Anthony O Connell

Business owner

“With Reach, I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.”

Kim Keogh Creates

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative

WordPress email marketing FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our plugin.

What is the Hostinger Reach WordPress plugin?

It’s a free plugin that connects your WordPress site to Hostinger Reach. Use it to collect subscribers and sync contacts automatically — then manage campaigns, write emails with AI, and grow your list from the Reach platform.

Do I need technical or marketing experience to use it?

No. The plugin works out of the box, and Reach provides templates, AI tools, and a simple dashboard to help you get started quickly.

How long does it take to set up?

Just a few minutes. Install the plugin, connect it in one click, and start collecting subscribers right away.

Is the plugin free?

Yes. The WordPress plugin is free to install, and you can start with a free Reach plan without a credit card.

Can I use it with my existing WordPress forms?

Yes. The plugin works with popular form builders like WPForms, Contact Form 7, Elementor, and WooCommerce.

Will it slow down my WordPress site?

No. The plugin is lightweight and runs in the background without affecting site performance.

What makes the Hostinger Reach plugin different?

Most email tools make you import contacts manually and start from scratch. Reach connects to WordPress in one click, syncs subscribers automatically, and writes emails with AI — so you can go from zero to sending in minutes.

What kind of support do I get?

You get 24/7 support from Hostinger’s expert team, even on the free plan.

Running a WooCommerce store?

Reach automatically syncs customer details from every order so you can recover abandoned carts and send targeted campaigns on autopilot.

Download plugin

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.