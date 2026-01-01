Therapist website builder
Launch a calm, professional therapist site fast
Choose the right plan to launch your therapy practice online
Create a therapist website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customize your website
3. Go live
Work smarter with AI
Or select a therapist website template you love
Build a therapist website that builds trust
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.Visit website
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Therapist website builder FAQs
What is a therapist website?
How do I create a therapist website?
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for therapist sites?
Yes, it offers pre-designed professional therapy website templates plus AI tools to help write copy and structure pages. The drag-and-drop editor makes it easy to adjust layouts without design or tech skills.