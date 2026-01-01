Service business website builder
Launch your service business online in minutes
Choose the right plan to launch your service business
Create a service business website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customize your website
3. Go live
Work smarter with AI
Or select a service business website template you love
Showcase and streamline your services
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.Visit website
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Service business website builder FAQs
What is a service business website?
How do I create a service business website?
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for service business sites?
Yes, it offers service-focused templates, AI tools to generate pages and copy, and an easy drag-and-drop editor. You can quickly showcase services, add contact forms, and keep everything updated.
How quickly can I set up my service business website?
Will my service business website be mobile-friendly and easy to find?
Hostinger Website Builder templates are mobile-responsive by default. You will also get built in AI SEO Assistant to help you optimize titles, descriptions, and headings for SEO so local customers can find your services in search results.
Will my service business website be mobile-friendly and easy to find?
Hostinger Website Builder templates are mobile-responsive by default. You will also get built in AI SEO Assistant to help you optimize titles, descriptions, and headings for SEO so local customers can find your services in search results.