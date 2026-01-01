Lawyer website builder

Launch a professional law firm website in minutes

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
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30-day money-back guarantee
Lawyer hero image

Start your law practice online with the right plan

Choose the plan that helps you launch your lawyer website fast with our all-in-one platform, 24/7 customer support, and AI Website Builder for a simple, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Lawyer templates examples

Create a lawyer website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Not sure where to begin? Describe your lawyer websiteâ€™s goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your needs. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique practice area pages, attorney bios, and blog posts so you can share useful legal insights effortlessly.
Explore plans

Or select a lawyer website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for law firms, solo attorneys, legal consultants, and corporate legal departments
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Build trust with your law firm site

Showcase your legal services on a responsive website that looks sharp on any device, with domain, hosting, and professional email managed in one place. Use custom contact forms and consultation booking, plus built-in SEO tools to attract and manage clients with ease.
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Appointment booking calendar
Indira Prieto Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer

Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.

Visit website

Indira Prieto

Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer | indiraprietocreative.com

All-in-one solution

Create your lawyer website today. Itâ€™s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Lawyer website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about the lawyer website creation.
A lawyer website showcases your legal services, practice areas, and experience so clients can quickly see how you can help. It builds trust and makes it easy to contact you.

Get started with Hostinger Website Builder plan, then choose to build with a legal-themed template or AI. Use drag-and-drop to add your services, bio, and contact forms, then publish to go live.

Yes, it offers professional templates suited for law practices, plus AI tools to generate starter text and layouts. The editor is easy to use, so you can focus on your clients, not code.

You can launch a simple lawyer website in under an hour using AI or a template. Personalizing content, adding case highlights, and polishing design may take a few extra hours at your own pace.

All Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so your site looks good on phones and desktops. You can edit page titles, descriptions, and headings to support basic SEO and improve search visibility.

All Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so your site looks good on phones and desktops. You can edit page titles, descriptions, and headings to support basic SEO and improve search visibility.

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