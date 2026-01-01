Handyman website builder

Launch a professional handyman presence online in minutes

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
Handyman hero image

Pick the right plan to launch your handyman business online

Choose the plan that helps you launch a professional handyman website fast with our all-in-one platform, AI Website Builder, and reliable 24/7 customer support for a hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Handyman templates examples

Create a handyman website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Not sure where to begin? Describe your handyman websiteâ€™s goals, and our AI will create a ready-to-use site tailored to your services, from repairs to renovations. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy and share helpful tips that build trust effortlessly.
Explore plans

Or select a Handyman website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for independent handymen, home repair businesses, contractors, and local maintenance services
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Showcase your handyman services online

Present your handyman business clearly with a responsive site that looks great on any device, complete with domain, hosting, and professional email in one place. Capture new job requests through custom contact forms and get discovered easily with built-in SEO tools.
Explore plans
Appointment booking calendar
Indira Prieto Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer

Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.

Visit website

Indira Prieto

Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer | indiraprietocreative.com

All-in-one solution

Create your handyman website today. Itâ€™s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Handyman website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked queries about the handyman website creation.
A handyman website showcases your services, service areas, and contact details so clients can quickly see what you do. It helps you look professional and capture more job requests.
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a handyman template or use AI to generate a layout. Next, drag and drop your content, add photos and services, then publish to go live.

Yes, it offers ready-made handyman website templates, AI tools to create content, and an easy drag-and-drop editor. You can quickly show your skills, reviews, and contact options without needing tech experience.

You can launch a basic handyman website in under an hour using a template or AI. Adding details like galleries, FAQs, and forms may take a few more hours, depending on how much you customize.
Sites built with Hostinger are mobile-friendly by default, so customers can view and call you from their phones. Built-in SEO basics help your handyman services show up better in local search results.
Sites built with Hostinger are mobile-friendly by default, so customers can view and call you from their phones. Built-in SEO basics help your handyman services show up better in local search results.

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