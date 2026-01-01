Consulting Website Builder

Launch a consulting website that wins client trust

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
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30-day money-back guarantee
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Choose the right plan to launch your consulting business online

Choose the plan that helps your consulting website launch fast with our all-in-one platform, guided by 24/7 customer support and a simple, hassle-free AI Website Builder.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Consulting templates examples

Create a consulting website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Not sure where to begin? Describe your consulting website's goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your services and clients. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy for your offers, case studies, and blog posts, and share insightful content effortlessly.
Explore plans

Or select a Consulting website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts tailored for business consultants, strategy advisors, coaches, trainers, and professional service firms
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Launch a polished consulting site

Showcase your consulting services with a responsive site, complete with bundled domain, hosting, and business email. Use custom contact forms, appointment booking synced with Google Calendar, and built-in SEO plus Google Analytics insights to attract and manage more clients efficiently.
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Appointment booking calendar
Indira Prieto Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer

Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.

Visit website

Indira Prieto

Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer | indiraprietocreative.com

All-in-one solution

Create your Consulting website today. Itâ€™s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Consulting website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked queries about consulting website.
A consulting website presents your services, expertise, and results so clients quickly see how you can help. It usually includes offers, case studies, and clear ways to contact you.
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build using a consulting template or with AI. Customize sections using drag-and-drop, add your services and proof, then publish to go live.

Yes, it offers consulting and coaching website templates, AI tools to generate pages and copy, and an easy editor. You can quickly shape a professional site that highlights your niche and attracts leads.

If you use AI and a template, you can launch a simple consulting site in under an hour. Adding case studies, blog posts, and custom branding may take a few extra hours to refine.
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your pages look good on phones and tablets. Built-in SEO basics help you edit titles, descriptions, and URLs so clients can find you more easily.
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your pages look good on phones and tablets. Built-in SEO basics help you edit titles, descriptions, and URLs so clients can find you more easily.

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