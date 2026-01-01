Construction Website Builder
Launch a professional construction website in minutes
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick the right plan to launch your construction business online
Choose the plan that helps you launch a professional construction website fast with our all-in-one platform, AI Website Builder, and reliable 24/7 customer support.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$2.99/mo
$11.99
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$3.99/mo
$18.99
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$7.99/mo
$27.99
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$2.99/mo
$11.99
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$3.99/mo
$18.99
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$7.99/mo
$27.99
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a construction website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your construction websiteâ€™s goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use site tailored to your services, projects, and target clients. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy for service pages, portfolios, and updates, and share content effortlessly.
Or select a construction website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for construction companies, contractors, architects, and building service providers
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Showcase your construction projects
Present your work with responsive design that looks sharp on any device, then capture new leads using tailored contact forms. Bundle your domain, hosting, and professional email, and use built-in SEO tools to help local clients find your construction business online.
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.Visit website
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Construction website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about construction website.
What is a construction website?
A construction website showcases your services, past projects, and contact details so clients can quickly see what you do and request quotes or site visits.
How do I create a construction website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, choose a construction template or let AI generate a layout, then drag and drop sections, add your content, and publish to go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for construction sites?
Yes, it offers construction-focused templates, AI tools to speed up content and layout, and an easy editor so you can show services, projects, and credentials clearly.
How quickly can I set up my construction website?
You can launch a basic construction website in under an hour, and then refine project galleries, service pages, and contact forms over the next few hours as needed.
Will my construction website work well on mobile and show in search?
Templates are mobile-responsive by default, and you can edit titles, descriptions, and basic SEO settings to help local clients find your construction services online.
Will my construction website work well on mobile and show in search?
Templates are mobile-responsive by default, and you can edit titles, descriptions, and basic SEO settings to help local clients find your construction services online.