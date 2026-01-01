Coaching Website Builder
Launch your coaching practice online in minutes
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your coaching business online
Choose a plan to launch your coaching website quickly with our all-in-one platform, AI Website Builder, and 24/7 customer support for a fast, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$2.99/mo
$11.99
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$3.99/mo
$18.99
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$7.99/mo
$27.99
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$2.99/mo
$11.99
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$3.99/mo
$18.99
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$7.99/mo
$27.99
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a coaching website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin with your coaching website? Describe your website's goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your niche and audience. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy and share inspiring, insightful content effortlessly.
Or select a coaching website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts built for life coaches, business coaches, wellness mentors, and consulting professionals
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Showcase your coaching services
Build a coaching website that attracts clients with responsive pages, bundled domain, hosting, and business email, and custom contact forms that capture the right details. Use built-in SEO tools and Google Analytics integration to promote your services and refine your outreach.
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.Visit website
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Coaching website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about coaching website.
What is a coaching website?
A coaching website is your online home where clients learn who you are, what you offer, and how you work. It typically includes services, about, testimonials, and booking.
How do I create a coaching website?
Get started with Hostinger, then choose to build with a coaching template or AI. Use drag-and-drop to add your content, images, and booking details, then publish and go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for coaching sites?
Yes, Hostinger offers consulting and coaching website templates, AI tools for content, and an easy editor. You can quickly shape clear offers, add client stories, and guide visitors to book.
How quickly can I set up my coaching website?
You can launch a simple coaching website in under an hour using AI or a template. Adding extra pages, blogs, or detailed programs may take a few more hours to refine.
Will my coaching website be mobile-friendly and easy to navigate?
Yes, templates are responsive, so your coaching site works on phones and tablets. You can adjust layouts, buttons, and menus to keep it simple for visitors to move around.
Will my coaching website be mobile-friendly and easy to navigate?
Yes, templates are responsive, so your coaching site works on phones and tablets. You can adjust layouts, buttons, and menus to keep it simple for visitors to move around.