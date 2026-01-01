Cleaning business website builder

Launch your cleaning business online in minutes

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
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30-day money-back guarantee
Cleaning business hero image

Pick the right plan to launch your cleaning business online

Choose the plan that helps your cleaning business get online fast with an all-in-one platform, 24/7 customer support, and an AI Website Builder for a simple, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$11.99
$2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$18.99
$3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$27.99
$7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Cleaning business templates examples

Create a cleaning business website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Simply answer a few questions and get a unique and well-structured cleaning business website with all the relevant pages in seconds. Use AI Writer to generate compelling service descriptions, FAQs, and blog posts, and make it more engaging with AI Image Generator.
Explore plans

Or select a Cleaning business website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for cleaning companies, maid services, janitorial contractors, housekeepers, and home service professionals
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Showcase your cleaning services online

Build a polished cleaning business website with bundled domain, hosting, and business email, plus responsive layouts that look great on any device. Capture new clients with custom contact forms and online service booking, and boost visibility using built-in SEO tools.
Explore plans
Appointment booking calendar
Indira Prieto Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer

Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.

Visit website

Indira Prieto

Lettering artist, illustrator & graphic designer | indiraprietocreative.com

All-in-one solution

Create your cleaning business website today. Itâ€™s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Cleaning business website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about the cleaning service website creation.
A cleaning business website showcases your services, prices range examples, and service areas. It helps customers learn about you, request quotes, and book home or office cleanings.

Get started with Hostinger Website Builder plan, then choose to build with a cleaning template or answer a few questions and let AI create a layout. Customize with drag-and-drop, add services and contact forms, then publish to go live.

Yes, it offers professional templates designed for cleaning businesses, AI tools to generate sections like services or FAQs, and a simple editor. You can quickly adjust colors, images, and text to match your cleaning brand.

You can launch a basic cleaning website in under an hour using AI or a ready template. Adding extras like a gallery, reviews, and detailed service pages may take a few more hours.

Yes, all Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so pages look good on phones and desktops. You can preview mobile views, simplify layouts, and keep buttons and contact options easy to tap.

Yes, all Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so pages look good on phones and desktops. You can preview mobile views, simplify layouts, and keep buttons and contact options easy to tap.

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