Artist Website Builder
Launch a polished artist portfolio online in minutes
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your artist portfolio online
Choose the plan that helps you launch your artist website fast with our all-in-one platform, AI Website Builder, and reliable 24/7 customer support for a hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$2.99/mo
$11.99
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$3.99/mo
$18.99
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$7.99/mo
$27.99
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
$2.99/mo
$11.99
Get 48 months for $143.52 (regular price $575.52). Renews at $10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 79% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
$3.99/mo
$18.99
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
71% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
$7.99/mo
$27.99
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create an Artist website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your artist websiteâ€™s goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your creative style and needs. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy about your work and share inspiring content effortlessly.
Or select a artist website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for painters, illustrators, digital artists, and creative studios to showcase work professionally
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.Visit website
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Artist website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about Artist website.
What is an artist website?
An artist website is your online portfolio where you showcase artwork, share your story, and attract clients, collectors, or galleries in one professional, organized place.
How do I create an artist website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a ready-made artist template or AI. Use drag-and-drop to add images, galleries, and text, then publish and go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for artist sites?
Yes, it offers artist website templates, AI tools to create pages and copy, and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, so you can present your work beautifully without needing design skills.
How quickly can I set up my artist website?
You can launch a simple artist website in under an hour using AI or a template, and then refine your galleries, bio, and updates over a few more hours as you polish the details.
Will my artist website look good on mobile and be easy to find?
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your art looks great on any screen, and built-in SEO basics help search engines find your portfolio when people look for artists like you.
Will my artist website look good on mobile and be easy to find?
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your art looks great on any screen, and built-in SEO basics help search engines find your portfolio when people look for artists like you.