Vuejs hosting
Deploy Vue.js apps with speed, simplicity, and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose a Vue.js hosting plan with confidence, built for reliable performance and smooth deployment. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Vue.js apps faster with reliable hosting
Deploy your Vue.js app in minutes with hosting built for speed and simplicity. Push your code, connect your workflow, and get a streamlined setup that keeps deployment easy while your site stays fast and responsive. Our managed hosting handles the essentials so you can focus on building. Enjoy reliable uptime, room to scale as traffic grows, and a stable environment designed to support modern Vue.js projects without extra overhead.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Vuejs hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Vuejs hosting services.
What is Vue.js hosting?
Vue.js hosting is a service designed to deploy and run Vue.js applications with the right build, routing, and server settings for production.
How is vuejs hosting different from VPS hosting?
Vue.js hosting is simpler to set up and managed for frontend deployment. VPS hosting gives you full server control, which is better if you need custom backend services or advanced configuration.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repository and deploy your Vue.js app securely through a Git-based workflow.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include set resource limits. If your app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade instead of paying surprise overage fees.
Can Hostinger help with migration or initial setup?
Yes. You can start with a simple setup, and migration help is available if you are moving an existing Vue.js project.