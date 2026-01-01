V0.dev hosting
Deploy vO.dev on Vercel with speed, simplicity, and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Deploy your vO.dev app with confidence on reliable Vercel hosting. Get fast performance, secure infrastructure, and the support you need to build without worries — all backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch vO.dev on Vercel with Fast, Reliable Hosting
Host your vO.dev (Vercel) project with a setup built for fast deployment, reliable performance, and less manual work. Push changes quickly, keep your app available, and manage hosting in a simple environment that fits technical workflows. As your project grows, scale with confidence on infrastructure designed for stability and uptime. You get the flexibility to move fast, while hosting stays handled in the background.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
V0.dev hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about V0.dev hosting services.
What is v0.dev hosting?
v0.dev hosting is a setup for deploying apps built with v0.dev on Vercel. It gives you managed deployment, automatic scaling, and simple Git-based workflows.
How is v0.dev hosting different from VPS hosting?
VPS hosting gives you a virtual server you manage yourself. v0.dev hosting on Vercel is fully managed, so you do not handle server setup, patching, or scaling.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo and deploy it securely through Vercel. Access stays controlled through your Git provider permissions.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Vercel plans include usage limits for bandwidth, build time, and serverless execution. If you exceed them, extra usage may be billed based on your plan.
Can I migrate an existing app to v0.dev hosting?
Yes. In most cases, you can connect your repo, review environment variables, and deploy. If needed, you can move your domain and update DNS after setup.