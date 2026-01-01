Svelte hosting
Deploy Svelte apps faster with simple, full-control hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Deploy your Svelte app with confidence on a fast, reliable hosting platform built for technical users. Choose the plan that fits your needs, and if you’re not satisfied, you’re covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Svelte apps with fast, reliable hosting
Deploy your Svelte app quickly with a hosting setup built for simplicity and control. Push your code, connect your repo, and get your project live without dealing with server management or complex configuration. Enjoy fast load times, reliable uptime, and room to grow as your app traffic increases. With managed hosting handling the infrastructure, you can focus on development while your site stays stable and responsive.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Svelte hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Svelte hosting services.
What is Svelte hosting?
Svelte hosting is a service that lets you deploy and run Svelte or SvelteKit apps on the web. It should support static builds, server-side rendering, and common deployment workflows.
How is Svelte hosting different from VPS hosting?
Svelte hosting is simpler and usually optimized for app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you full server control and more setup work. If you want faster setup and less maintenance, Svelte hosting is the easier choice.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, many Svelte hosting plans support private GitHub repositories through a secure connection. This lets you deploy directly from your codebase without making it public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Traffic limits depend on the plan, so check the included bandwidth before you choose. If your app grows, it is best to confirm how extra usage is handled to avoid surprise costs.
Can I migrate an existing Svelte app easily?
Yes, migration is usually straightforward if your app already builds cleanly. You can connect your repo, set the build command and output path, and deploy without changing your code in most cases.