Google ai studio hosting
Deploy Google AI Studio Faster With Full Control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Get started with Google AI Studio hosting on a plan that fits your project. Enjoy reliable performance, full confidence in your setup, and the peace of mind of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Google AI Studio with Ease
Deploy your Google AI Studio projects quickly on hosting built for performance and reliability. Get the speed, uptime, and resources you need to run AI workflows smoothly, without dealing with complex server setup or ongoing maintenance. With managed hosting, scaling is simple as your traffic grows. Focus on building and testing while the platform handles the infrastructure behind the scenes, keeping your deployment stable, secure, and easy to manage.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Google ai studio hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Google ai studio hosting services.
What is Google AI Studio hosting?
Google AI Studio hosting is a managed setup for deploying AI apps built with Google AI Studio. It gives you the infrastructure to run and scale your project without handling server maintenance.
How is Google AI Studio hosting different from VPS hosting?
VPS hosting gives you full server control, while Google AI Studio hosting is built for faster AI app deployment with less setup. It is a better fit if you want to focus on the app, not server administration.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can connect a private GitHub repository and deploy your project securely. This is useful for teams that want to keep code private while moving fast.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Your plan may include usage limits based on compute and traffic. If you expect higher usage, check the plan details first so you can avoid surprise costs.
Can I migrate my project or get help with setup?
Yes, you can migrate an existing project and set it up with guided steps. If you already have code ready, deployment is usually straightforward.