Github copilot hosting
Deploy GitHub Copilot Hosting Faster with Full Control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a plan that gives you the confidence and reliability to host GitHub Copilot with ease. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get started risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Build Faster with GitHub Copilot Hosting
Launch your GitHub Copilot hosting with minimal setup and a streamlined workflow. Get the performance, stability, and managed environment you need to keep your project running smoothly, without spending time on server maintenance. Scale resources as your usage grows, while relying on high uptime and consistent speed. It is a simple way to host a demanding tool with the flexibility and control technical teams expect.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Github copilot hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Github copilot hosting services.
What is GitHub Copilot hosting?
GitHub Copilot hosting is a managed environment for running apps or services that use GitHub Copilot workflows. It helps you deploy faster without handling server maintenance.
How is GitHub Copilot hosting different from VPS hosting?
VPS hosting gives you more control over the server, while GitHub Copilot hosting is simpler to set up and manage. VPS is better for custom server-level changes; managed hosting is better for speed and ease.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, private repositories can usually be deployed securely with the right permissions. You connect your GitHub account, select the repo, and deploy without exposing the code publicly.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plan limits depend on the hosting package. Check bandwidth, storage, and resource limits before you launch so you know whether extra traffic could increase your bill.
How hard is it to migrate or set up?
Setup is usually straightforward, especially if your app is already in GitHub. Most migrations only require connecting the repo, setting environment variables, and deploying the code.