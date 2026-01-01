Framer hosting
Deploy Framer Sites Faster with Simple, Reliable Hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Framer hosting plan with confidence. Get fast, reliable performance built for technical users, backed by Hostinger’s 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast Framer Hosting for Better Performance
Deploy your Framer site in minutes with managed hosting built for speed and stability. Hostinger handles the setup, infrastructure, and maintenance, so you can focus on building while your site stays fast, secure, and easy to update. Scale your project without added complexity. With reliable uptime, optimized performance, and a simple workflow, Framer hosting gives technical teams a clean way to launch, manage, and grow sites without dealing with server overhead.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Framer hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Framer hosting services.
What is Framer hosting?
Framer hosting is a managed way to publish Framer websites with fast delivery, SSL, and built-in CDN handling. It is designed for teams that want to launch without managing servers.
How is Framer hosting different from VPS hosting?
Framer hosting is platform-managed and optimized for Framer sites, while VPS hosting gives you a virtual server to configure yourself. Use VPS if you need full server control; use Framer hosting for simpler deployment and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository with Framer hosting?
Yes, if your Framer setup supports GitHub-based deployment, you can connect a private repository after granting the required access. This keeps source code private while you publish updates.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Most hosting plans include set usage limits for bandwidth or traffic. If you expect spikes, check the plan details so you know whether overage charges apply before you launch.
Can I migrate an existing site to Framer hosting?
Yes. You can move your site by importing the project, connecting your domain, and verifying assets and redirects. If you already have a live site, plan the setup to avoid downtime.