Base44 hosting
Deploy Base44 apps faster with full control and simple hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From Rs.799 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a Base44 hosting plan with confidence. Get reliable performance, simple setup, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
68% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
Rs.2,499
Rs.799 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.38,352 (regular price Rs.119,952). Renews at Rs.2,299/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
63% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
Rs.5,699
Rs.2,099 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for Rs.100,752 (regular price Rs.273,552). Renews at Rs.5,399/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Fast, Reliable Hosting for Base44
Deploy Base44 quickly without extra setup. With managed hosting, you get a straightforward path from code to production, plus the performance and uptime needed for dependable app delivery. Built for technical teams, this setup keeps hosting simple while supporting growth. Scale as traffic increases, stay on stable infrastructure, and spend less time on maintenance and more time improving your app.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Base44 hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Base44 hosting services.
What is Base44 hosting?
Base44 hosting is a managed hosting setup for running and deploying Base44 apps without managing the server yourself. It gives you a simpler way to launch and maintain your project.
How is Base44 hosting different from VPS hosting?
Base44 hosting is more hands-off, while VPS hosting gives you full server control. Choose Base44 hosting if you want faster setup and less maintenance; choose VPS if you need custom server access.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can deploy from a private GitHub repository if you connect the account and grant access. This lets you keep your code private while still automating deployments.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Base44 hosting plans may include traffic limits, depending on the package. If you expect higher usage, check the plan details before you buy to avoid surprises.
Can I migrate my app or set up Base44 hosting quickly?
Yes, setup is straightforward, and migration is usually simple for standard projects. If you already have a Base44 app or repository, you can get it online with minimal manual work.