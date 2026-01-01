Up to 69% off

Kusanagi 9 Hosting

Build blazing-fast sites with Kusanagi 9

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI assistant
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
kusanagi9

Pick your perfect KUSANAGI 9 Hosting plan

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Fast, reliable web delivery

KUSANAGI 9 is a high‑performance web platform designed to serve dynamic sites quickly and efficiently. It is commonly used to run content-heavy websites, business applications, and CMS-based projects that need responsive user experiences.

Hosting KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS lets you fine-tune the environment to match your site’s requirements while keeping isolation from other workloads. You can adjust resources as traffic changes, helping maintain stable performance and consistent availability.
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kusanagi9

Everything you need for your KUSANAGI 9 Hosting

Run ultra-fast websites with KUSANAGI 9 VPS hosting \nLeverage Kusanagi 9’s optimized PHP and WordPress stack on dedicated VPS resources for extreme speed and low latency. Combine its tuning, caching, and HTTP/2/3 support with scalable CPU, RAM, and NVMe storage to keep sites responsive under heavy traffic.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

kusanagi9

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

kusanagi9

Full control with a way out

Configure your KUSANAGI 9 Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

kusanagi9

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

kusanagi9

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

kusanagi9

Full control with a way out

Configure your KUSANAGI 9 Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

kusanagi9

Recommended server location:

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Local development. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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KUSANAGI 9 Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Start today
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1,237
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HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
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KUSANAGI 9 Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about KUSANAGI 9 Hosting services.

KUSANAGI 9 is a high-performance server platform optimized for running PHP-based websites and CMSs like WordPress at very high speed. It provides a tuned software stack with advanced caching, HTTP/2 and PHP optimizations to reduce page load times and improve responsiveness.

Running KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS gives you dedicated resources, so your site’s performance is not impacted by other users. It also lets you fully leverage KUSANAGI's tuning and caching features without the limitations typical of shared environments.

With a VPS, you typically get root or sudo access, allowing you to configure the KUSANAGI 9 environment to your needs. You can adjust PHP settings, web server configs, caching layers, SSL, and deploy multiple sites or applications within the same optimized stack.

A VPS offers consistent performance with guaranteed CPU, RAM, and storage, which pairs well with KUSANAGI 9’s performance optimizations. As traffic grows, you can scale your VPS resources vertically or horizontally to maintain fast response times and handle traffic spikes more smoothly.

KUSANAGI 9 on a VPS is ideal for businesses, developers, and agencies running performance-sensitive PHP sites or WordPress installations. It suits users who need faster page loads, better control over their stack, and the flexibility to tune the environment for specific workloads.

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