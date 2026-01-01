AdminBolt VPS hosting
Manage websites, email, and databases from one modern panel
Pick your perfect AdminBolt VPS hosting plan
Every plan has everything you need and more
The next-generation hosting control panel
When modern meets reliable
High performance
A one-second delay in load time can cost you prospects. That’s why we use EPYC processors and NVMe storage to keep your site performing at its very best.
High security
Safeguard your site and your customers from hackers with robust DDoS protection, and identify malicious files early using automatic malware scanning.
High scalability
Start small and scale as you grow. Whenever you feel like you need more CPU, RAM, or storage, upgrading your VPS hosting plan only takes a few clicks.
High performance
A one-second delay in load time can cost you prospects. That’s why we use EPYC processors and NVMe storage to keep your site performing at its very best.
High security
Safeguard your site and your customers from hackers with robust DDoS protection, and identify malicious files early using automatic malware scanning.
High scalability
Start small and scale as you grow. Whenever you feel like you need more CPU, RAM, or storage, upgrading your VPS hosting plan only takes a few clicks.
The top choice for web pros
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
Manage your AdminBolt VPS with AI
AdminBolt VPS FAQs
What is AdminBolt VPS hosting?
AdminBolt VPS hosting is a service that lets you run the AdminBolt control panel on your own virtual server. It gives you a modern, all-in-one dashboard to manage websites, email accounts, databases, DNS zones, and SSL certificates. Unlike legacy panels with per-account fees, AdminBolt uses flat monthly pricing and an API-first architecture – you pay for your VPS plan and manage unlimited hosting accounts on your server.
What are the benefits of using AdminBolt?
AdminBolt offers several advantages over traditional hosting panels. It uses flat pricing with no per-account fees – your costs stay predictable as you grow. The panel starts at Rs.2,099/month for the VPS plan, and that covers unlimited hosting accounts on your server.
AdminBolt also has a clean, modern interface that both administrators and end-users find intuitive, which means fewer support tickets. It includes built-in email hosting, a web application firewall, automatic SSL certificates, database management, DNS zone editing, and a web-based file manager – all in one place.
The panel is API-first, so every action can be automated via REST API. It integrates with WHMCS for billing, supports LiteSpeed web server for performance, and works with CloudLinux for resource isolation.
How do I install AdminBolt on my VPS?
To install AdminBolt on Hostinger's VPS hosting, follow these steps:
- Log in to your hPanel account and navigate to VPS at the top bar.
- Select the server you wish to use for the installation.
- Under the OS & Panel section, click Operating System.
- Select Applications, and choose the AlmaLinux 9 64bit with AdminBolt template from the dropdown menu.
- Click Change OS to install this template to your VPS.
Once installation is complete, access the AdminBolt panel by entering https://your-vps-ip:8443 in your web browser. Replace your-vps-ip with the actual IP address of your VPS.
Can I migrate my existing websites to Hostinger's AdminBolt VPS?
Yes, absolutely. AdminBolt includes a built-in cPanel converter tool that simplifies migration from cPanel-based servers, letting you transfer website files, databases, email accounts, and DNS settings.
Before migrating your site to Hostinger's VPS, prepare backups of the files you want to transfer. Then, set up your new VPS account at Hostinger with AdminBolt and use the migration tools to import your data.
Once the migration is successful, run a test to see if everything works as intended. Lastly, point your domain name to the new IP address, and that's it!
Can I host multiple websites on AdminBolt?
Of course. AdminBolt is specifically designed for hosting multiple websites on one server instance. You can create unlimited hosting accounts, each with their own websites, email, databases, and FTP access. The panel supports resource isolation, so one busy site won't slow down the rest. However, once you outgrow your server resources, you have to upgrade your VPS hosting plan to maintain top-notch performance and maximum speed.
What support options are available for AdminBolt VPS hosting?
We offer AI Assistant in every VPS hosting solution, so you can easily find answers to your questions without browsing through dozens of forums.
But if you like reading, you can also explore our vast library of VPS Tutorials and knowledge-base articles. Prefer watching? Check out Hostinger Academy; we have plenty of easy-to-follow video tutorials on virtual private server management.
AdminBolt also maintains its own documentation portal, community forum, and Discord server where you can get help from the AdminBolt team and other users.