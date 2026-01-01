Inspire Spanish travellers with a .viajes domain
Rs.13,399/yrRs.11,499/1st yearFor first year
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About the .viajes domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .viajes domain
What is a .viajes domain?
.viajes is a Spanish generic top-level domain for travel-related sites. It’s open for general registration, with no broad eligibility limits, and is commonly used by tourism businesses and travel services.
Who is a .viajes domain for?
A .viajes domain works well for travel agencies, tour operators, travel bloggers, and destination guides who want a clear, travel-focused web address. It suits trip planning sites, local travel services, and content in Spanish.
Why choose a .viajes domain?
A .viajes domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and supports clear, memorable branding. It can improve trust, simplify email use, and give your online presence a consistent, professional identity as your business grows.
Domain information for .viajes
TLD
.viajes
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.viajes domain FAQs
What does a .viajes domain mean?
A .viajes domain is a Spanish-language extension meaning “travel.” It’s commonly used by travel agencies, booking sites, tour operators, and travel blogs to signal that the site is about trips and destinations.
Is a .viajes domain trusted?
Yes. A .viajes domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so browsers, email systems, and search engines handle it normally. Trust depends more on the site itself than on the extension.
Is a .viajes a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about travel, tourism, or trips and you want a name that clearly matches that topic. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .viajes domain or .com domain?
Choose .viajes if you want a travel-focused name that fits a Spanish-speaking audience or a brand with an obvious travel purpose. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or the name you want is easier to find there.
Who can register a .viajes domain?
A .viajes domain is open to anyone. There are no special eligibility requirements, so individuals, businesses, and organizations can register one.
Are there restrictions on .viajes domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, cannot be a reserved term, and must follow the registry’s registration policies.
How much does a .viajes domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .viajes domain costs Rs.11,499 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.13,399/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.