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Rs.19,499/yrRs.16,699/1st yearFor first year
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About the .to domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .to domain
What is a .to domain?
Country-code TLD for Tonga, originally intended for the country but now used more broadly, especially for short, brandable web addresses and tech or media sites. Availability rules vary by registrar.
Who is a .to domain for?
A .to domain works well for tech startups, creators, short-link projects, and global brands that want a short, memorable web address. It’s a practical fit for modern, international, and easy-to-share sites.
Why choose a .to domain?
A .to domain helps people recognize your site quickly and keeps your web address short and simple. It supports a clear, professional identity across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .to
TLD
.to
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.to domain FAQs
What does a .to domain mean?
.to is the country-code top-level domain for Tonga. Today it is often used as a short, memorable web address, especially when the name fits the words or brand you want to use.
Is a .to domain trusted?
Yes. .to is a valid top-level domain with its own official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site and email setup than on the extension alone.
Is a .to a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short name, a creative fit, or your preferred .com is unavailable. Search engines treat .to the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .to domain or .com domain?
Choose .to if you want a distinctive, shorter domain or a name that matches your brand well. Choose .com if your audience expects it first or you want the most familiar extension.
Who can register a .to domain?
Anyone can register a .to domain. There is no general residency or local presence requirement for standard registrations.
Are there restrictions on .to domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and follow the registry’s reserved-name policies if any apply.
How much does a .to domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .to domain costs Rs.16,699 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.19,499/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.